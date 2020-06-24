El Paso County requests variance for restaurants, private events, shuttles

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County is asking for the state’s approval to increase the capacity of restaurants, private events, and shuttle buses in the Colorado Springs area.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to submit the variance request. The state health department will need to approve it before it can go into effect. There’s no word on when the health department may take action.

The county said the request was a collaboration between El Paso County Public Health, local hospitals, and industry leaders, including the Broadmoor.

Provisions of the request include:

Shuttle buses and vans may operate at 75 percent capacity or the maximum allowable provided that six-foot distancing between groups is maintained, whichever is less, providing the following requirements are met: Windows must remain open for the duration of the ride. Cloth face coverings or masks must be worn by all riders over nose and mouth. The operator must provide masks to riders without their own. Hand sanitizer must be made available to riders upon entering and exiting the bus or van. Shuttle bus and van interiors must be cleaned and disinfected at least three times per day. Electrostatic sprayers are recommended if available. The seat behind the driver may be used if a fixed plexiglass barrier is installed behind the driver.

