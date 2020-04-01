El Paso County ranch offering free ground beef to families affected by coronavirus

FILE – In this Saturday, April 1, 2017 file photo, ground beef is displayed for sale at a market in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HANOVER, Colo. — An El Paso County ranch is offering free ground beef to families who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ranchlands Foundation at Chico Basin Ranch is doing its first distribution this Friday.

To sign up, fill out the form on their website. If they can supply your family with beef, someone will contact you by noon Thursday. You’ll be able to pick the beef up at the Hanover Fire Station at 17550 South Peyton Highway at a specified pickup time on Friday.

Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

