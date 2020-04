COLORADO SPRINGS — COSTCO management heard that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and told employees at the store located near Powers and Barnes Wednesday night.

El Paso County Public Health does not have confirmation of a positive case at this time.

Public Health is proactively working with COSTCO to provide guidance and verify if the employee had worked in the 48 hours prior to experiencing symptoms.

If and when more information is released this article will be updated.