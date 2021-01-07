El Paso County Public Health introduces new vaccine web page

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – El Paso County Public Health announced the launch of a new vaccine web page to provide access to timely, relevant, and credible information about accessing COVID-19 vaccines.

The “How will I get the vaccine?” page offers contacts for vaccine providers, details about eligibility and timelines, advice on staying safe as the vaccination process continues, and information on reporting adverse events. Members of the public can also access hotline information should they have additional questions.

Providing vaccines to everyone will take time and is based on the availability of vaccines.

“We understand the community’s excitement about the vaccine roll-out and also the confusion surrounding phased distribution,” El Paso County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Robin Johnson said. “The goal of our agency is to provide clarity about when and how each individual will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and to assure a timely, organized vaccination program.”

The new web page is the latest addition to the Public Health website, which already provides basic information on the vaccine, including answers to frequently asked questions. Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said, “We also plan to add additional features to our website with more information about vaccines to include data on the vaccine distribution process. Our data and analytics team, in cooperation with health care providers and community partners, is hoping to launch that sometime next week.”

Everyone is encouraged to continue to practice prevention measures to keep themselves and others safe as we move through this process.

Public Health is working with health care providers and other community partners on the vaccine distribution plan. Updates will be made to the Public Health website as more information becomes available. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, phased distribution or vaccine eligibility status please visit elpasocountyhealth.org.