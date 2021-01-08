El Paso County opens additional COVID-19 relief funding applications for local businesses

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Additional COVID-19 relief funding is now available for local businesses in El Paso County.

El Paso County is working with the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments (PPACG) to distribute this additional funding locally through a new grant program called the 2021 Pikes Peak Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program.

The program is funded by the State of Colorado, which has specified that eligibility for the funding is limited to restaurants, bars (including breweries, wineries, and distilleries), caterers, movie theatres, gyms, and recreation centers.

To qualify, businesses in those categories must have experienced at least a 20% reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March 26, 2020. Grant awards will be a maximum of $7,000 each.

“On behalf of PPACG, we are very thankful for the state legislature making these relief funds

available for small businesses. We welcomed the opportunity to assist in quickly distributing

these critical funds to our small businesses in need throughout the county. PPACG is proud to

provide a forum for communities to work together in this way,” said PPACG Executive Director,

Andrew Gunning.

Applications for the 2021 Pikes Peak Small Business Relief Program are now being accepted

and submitted online.

All applications are due by January 29, 2021, at 5:00 PM.

For more information on eligibility requirements, a comprehensive list of FAQs, and further

details on the grant program, visit the 2021 Pikes Peak Small Business Relief Program website.

Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center will also be offering a webinar explaining the

eligibility requirements and application process for the program. The webinar will take place

virtually on Tuesday, January 12, at 3:00 p.m. Please visit Pikes Peak SBDC’s website for more

information on the webinar.