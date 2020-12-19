El Paso County leaders and business owners react to 5 Star Certification Program

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The State Health Department has rolled out their 5 Star State Certification Program, with the goal of speeding up the reopening of certain businesses.

During Friday’s press conference, Governor Jared Polis praised the program saying it’s a way to help businesses especially restaurants.

“This is a way to reward businesses for taking the right precautions going above and beyond,” said Polis.

However, some El Paso County Restaurant owners are disagreeing with the program and say it doesn’t fit with a lot of restaurant models.

“The program is that’s becoming extremely difficult for restaurants to work with,” said Greg Howard, President of the Pikes Peak Chapter with the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Howard owns several restaurants in the Pikes Peak Region and believes it’ll take years for the restaurant industry to recover from COVID-19. Other business owners like Luke Travins with Concept Restaurants agrees.

“It’s more government bureaucracy oversight and oversight enforcement for an industry that has more than most than others,” said Travins.

As of now, counties and municipalities can each submit a 5 Star program application. They must also include a plan that outlines how counties are going to administer the program, ensure compliance, enforcement, and which businesses will be certified.

“I get calls from restaurant owners every day saying the holiday season is the time we make our money we need to have in person dinning now,” El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller said.

El Paso County has yet to make a decision on the Five Star program and Waller said a lot of owners have expressed concerns in regards to the program.

According to the state, businesses who want to apply for the program have to meet a list of strict requirements including ventilation improvements, contact tracing, reservations, and more. Howard said customers may be discouraged to come and eat at restaurants due to the program’s requirements.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult asking for wellness checks on every customer that comes in and things like that are difficult as we run our restaurant,” Waller added.

In order to be approved, counties in level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial will be eligible only if a county has had a 2 week sustained decline in incidence, hospitalizations, and a percent positivity under 10% or improving over the last 2 weeks. If thresholds are met, businesses must apply to be certified and if granted the certification they could operate at certain capacity levels.

“I would argue that it’s safer to eat in a restaurant than in a private gather, why? Because we have sanitize everywhere and we have to distance,” said Travins.

Mesa County has a similar program in place, but commissioner Waller said the state’s program is different and says to meet criteria he says restaurants would have to spend a significant amount of money and so would the county.

“I think in this circumstance it isn’t a matter of ‘something is better than nothing’ it isn’t something at all it cost will cost them too much money,” said Waller.

Howard said as of now he is spending over $100 in propane to heat outdoor seating and estimated restaurants could end up spending thousands to meet the program’s ventilation improvement qualifications.

“Some restaurants will look at $15,000 to $20,000, now that doesn’t mean they don’t have adequate ventilation, they wouldn’t be able to open if that was the case,” said Howard.