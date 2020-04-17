El Paso County launches interactive site to track coronavirus cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health has launched a new interactive webpage to give residents more information about coronavirus cases in the county.

The webpage contains graphs and illustrations to help residents visualize the scope of the pandemic in the county.

“This will not only increase transparency, but will also be a critical component of making data-driven and health policy-based decisions,” the health department said in a statement. “Through community-specific data collection, we will be more proactive in understanding the challenges facing our community partners and residents. Using technology and comprehensive data analysis, resources can be prioritized and directed more efficiently to meet those challenges collectively.”

The data is available at elpasocountyhealth.org/covid19data-dashboard.