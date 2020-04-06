El Paso County jail details COVID-19 plans after deputy death

EL PASO COUNTY — After an El Paso County Deputy who worked in the county jail contracted COVID-19 and died, FOX21 asked the the sheriff’s office how it planned to protect employees and inmates from the virus.

On Monday, Sgt. Deborah Mynatt, an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, said there have been eight confirmed cases among deputies. That number includes Deputy Jeff Hopkins who died; as well as two other deupties assigned to the jail and five deputies assigned to different sections and units outside the jail.

Mynatt said everyone is now screened upon entry and exit at the jail, with medical questions and temperature readings.

If a person exhibits sympotms during the booking process, they will be placed in isolation. COVID-19 tests won’t always be administered, according to Mynatt, simply because they are low in supply. But every sick person will be closely monitored.

If an inmate starts showing signs or symptoms, she said, that person will be isolated for 72 hours. Mynatt said they often err on the side of caution.

If they do not show any symptoms within that time frame, they are released into the general jail population.

“If they begin showing symptoms during that time frame we can conduct tests to rule out flu, strep, etc. If it is ruled out, medical would consult with other medical staff and then determine based on their observations and tests to conduct a COVID-19 test,” Mynatt said.

If an inmate is scheduled to be released and is positive for COVID-19: the sheriff’s office cannot legally keep that person in jail. However, the infected person is instructed to self-isolate and the jail will report them to the health department for monitoring.

Mynatt also said there are currently no confirmed cases among inmates, but notes 17 of them are in isolation as a precaution.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with our stakeholders have done everything feasible, without sacrificing public safety to lower our inmate population to aid in complying with social distancing, as best we can with the space we are limited to. This is seen in the Jail population, which has been reduced by over 400 in the past two weeks. Sgt. Deborah Mynatt

Mynatt said signs have been posted around the facility to highlight the importance of proper handwashing, social distancing, and more.