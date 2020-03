COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local leaders have established a call center to help connect El Paso and Teller County residents to information and resources regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotline is at 719-575-8888. It’s open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents NOT to call 911 with non-emergency questions.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents NOT to call 911 with non-emergency questions.

