El Paso County COVID-19 data shows slight improvement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health Department reports that although El Paso County is seeing a consistent decline in the number of daily cases, as a county it is still averaging more than twice the amount of daily cases it would need to qualify for the state’s Level Orange dial category. View the state’s dial dashboard here.

“During the past seven days, we have seen our county’s incidence, test positivity and hospitalizations trending in a declining pattern,” said Fadi Youkhana, epidemiologist for El Paso County Public Health Data and Analytics Office. “Our incidence dipped below 1,000 per 100,000 for the first time since mid-November, which is encouraging.”

As of data through Thursday, Dec. 17, El Paso County has the following COVID-19 metrics:

· 14-Day Incidence: 976.1 (down from 1069.5 the previous day)

· Average daily cases in the last seven days: 420 (down from 439 the previous day)

· 14-Day Positivity: 12.49 percent(down from 13.01 percent the previous day)

Hospital admissions in the last seven days (Dec. 11 – Dec. 17): 82(down from 160 during previous seven days, Dec. 4 – Dec. 10)

“While we are cautiously optimistic about these trends, we also want to emphasize that we are still experiencing high levels of transmission in our community,” said Kimberly Pattison, communicable disease program manager for El Paso County Public Health. “Maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and limiting gatherings to household members—including during the holiday season—is still critical for keeping our trends moving downward and protecting our loved ones and our community.”