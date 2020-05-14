El Paso County asks for permission to reopen dine-in service at restaurants

Jason Godbey hangs a banner over the entrance of Madison Chop House Grille as they prepare to shift from take out only to dine-in service Monday, April 27, 2020, in Madison, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp eased restrictions on restaurants as long as guide lines are followed to prevent to spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to ask the state for a variance that would allow the county’s restaurants to reopen for limited dine-in service.

The county would require restaurants to operate at a capacity that ensures six feet of distance; have a maximum of 50 customers; or be at 30 percent of fire capacity Monday through Thursday and 50 percent Friday through Sunday––whichever is smallest.

Parties would be limited to 10 people. Restaurants would be required to collect contact information from at least one person in each party and hold it for 21 days, to help with contact tracing in the case of an infection or outbreak.

“I am in support of it,” said Greg Howard. “It may not be perfect in all situations, it’s not perfect for all of the operations that I oversee, but it is a step in the right direction to give a little more footing.”

Between him and his wife, the Howards own two restaurants in El Paso County. He has been in the businesses for 33 years and is also the president of the Pikes Peak Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association.

He said he had to lay off 84 people in March because of the pandemic and has heard similar stories from restaurant owners in the association.

“My industry across the world has taken a huge hit,” Howard said. “That was a rough day. I know it was nothing that we had done but you still take personal responsibility for the people that work for you.”

If two COVID––19 cases were traced to a single establishment in a two week period, the restaurant would need to close, clean, and gain approval for reopening.

Several people in the public comment portion of the hearing took issue with the portion of the variance request about leaving contact information. None of the people identified themselves as an employee of the restaurant industry but expressed concern for their privacy.

The contact information would be kept by the restaurant for the aforementioned 21 days, then disposed of. It would only be given to El Paso County Public Health in the event of an infection or outbreak traced to a facility.

Restaurants are also asked to keep track of where groups sit, when they come in and when they leave. El Paso County Public Health leaders say it would greatly help in finding people who may have been exposed in the case a COVID–19 infection is linked to an outbreak.

“I don’t think we should be making it a ‘must’ statement, I think we should be ‘highly encouraging’ it,” said Commissioner Stan VanderWerf. “And again, if I go to a restaurant I will provide my name and phone number.”

The variance was being written up to 15 minutes before the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting was to begin Thursday morning. Still, the legal counsel for El Paso County Public Health made several changes to the request during the meeting, including specific wording around the contact information section.

The final wording states restaurants are “highly encouraged” to take contact information and have the right to refuse service to customers who do not.

“We’re contemplating this from the view of the person coming into the restaurant right now. I don’t think that’s right actually,” said BoCC Chair Mark Waller.

“I don’t think it should be up to the person coming into the restaurant to get to decide their name or phone number. It should be up to the restaurant,” Waller continued.

State law requires participation in epidemiological investigations and Waller worried, leaving that choice in the hands of the customer could create a liability for the restaurant.

EPCPH supports the variance because of what they say has been effective participation in physical distancing and other measures to limit the spread of COVID––19.

“As you know El Paso County is one of the most populous counties in Colorado and we have achieved, at this point in time, one of the lowest infection rates along the Front Range,” said Director of EPCPH Susan Wheelan.

Because of the changes made during the meeting, the variance is waiting for approval from the area’s hospitals before sending it to the Governor’s office for final approval. Commissioner Longinos Gonzales Jr. said he is optimistic the Governor will approve it.