El Paso County and Pikes Peak United Way accepting applications for COVID Emergency Funds

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County government and Pikes Peak United Way are announcing non-profit organizations can now apply for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding, which the non-profit organizations can subsequently distribute to county residents to help with certain COVID-19 expenses.

Once area non-profit organizations receive the grant funding, the money can be given to help individuals with rent and mortgage assistance, utilities, and medical, funeral, or other expenses related to needs required because of the global pandemic.

El Paso County is funding the program with $1 million from its portion of the CARES Act funding they received earlier in the year.

“Providing a million dollars in funding is another example of the board’s leadership role in our region’s response, recovery, and resiliency to COVID-19,” said El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller. “We have also committed to help those who are struggling. We have looked for ways to fill the gap, and understand Pikes Peak United Way is uniquely qualified to accomplish the mission. Non-profit organizations can help people in a way the government cannot.”

“We are still receiving a tremendous amount of calls on our 2-1-1 lines from residents needing help because of COVID. We are eager to get the money into the hands of those who need it, through our good nonprofit partners in our community. We are grateful to El Paso County for reaching out to create this great partnership,” said CEO Cindy Aubrey.

Nonprofits interested in submitting their application should visit ppunitedway.org. Applications are open to nonprofit agencies that serve residents of El Paso County.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 24 at 11:59 p.m.