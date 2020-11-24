El Paso and Teller County Courtroom proceedings go virtual

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

COLORADO SPRINGS — As a result of the most recent COVID-19 restrictions, all El Paso and Teller County Courtroom proceedings – with the exception of emergency matters – shall occur by Webex or telephone, according to the 4th Judicial District.

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 4th Judicial District has implemented virtual courtrooms through WebEx in order to continue to provide essential judicial services to the public.

All jury trials scheduled to start on or before January 6, 2021 have been vacated, except for the case of People V. Garcia-Bravo, 2017CR1736.

To find a scheduled court date and division, click here for Court Docket Search.

Please keep in mind, a virtual courtroom has all the decorum requirements of a physical courtroom:

Professional attire is required when appearing in court in person or via video.

Be prepared and organized.

Keep background noise to a mininum.

Be in a location with excellent cellular or internet service.

Only one person should talk at a time. Do not interrupt or talk over others.

Your case may not be called right away and may take longer than if you were physically present. Please be patient.

Making any video or audio recordings of WebEx court proceedings is strictly prohibited.

For Webex or telephone Courtroom Proceedings in El Paso County Combined Courts, please click here. For Teller County, click here.