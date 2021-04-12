Eastern Colorado VA now offering COVID vaccine to all veterans, regardless of enrollment

Army Veteran Racquel Chapple gets a COVID-19 vaccine April 7 at a VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System mass vaccination clinic in Colorado Springs. VA ECHCS opened its second mass vaccination site at 2260 E. Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs. The other opened in March at 14280 E. Jewell Avenue in Aurora. COVID-19 vaccine appointments are offered at clinics in Alamosa, Aurora, Burlington, Colorado Springs, Golden, La Junta and Pueblo. (Official Photo/VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans, whether they are eligible for VA health care or not.

To assist in this effort, the VA has opened a walk-in clinic in Colorado Springs. The clinic at 2260 E. Pikes Peak Ave. accepts walk-ins from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The number of available vaccines for walk-ins will be allocated each morning. If supplies run out, veterans will be offered an appointment for a later date and time.

Non-enrolled veterans, spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients who wish to receive a vaccine from the VA can sign up at www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine. Once registered, they should allow at least one business day before going to the walk-in clinic to get the vaccine.

Veterans enrolled with the VA can text “Vaccine” to 53079 to schedule a vaccine appointment. They can also schedule an appointment during their next VA visit or by phone 24/7 at 888-336-8262.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System said they have fully vaccinated more than 23,000 people to date.