Eastern Colorado VA now offering COVID vaccine to all veterans, regardless of enrollment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans, whether they are eligible for VA health care or not.
To assist in this effort, the VA has opened a walk-in clinic in Colorado Springs. The clinic at 2260 E. Pikes Peak Ave. accepts walk-ins from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The number of available vaccines for walk-ins will be allocated each morning. If supplies run out, veterans will be offered an appointment for a later date and time.
Non-enrolled veterans, spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients who wish to receive a vaccine from the VA can sign up at www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine. Once registered, they should allow at least one business day before going to the walk-in clinic to get the vaccine.
Veterans enrolled with the VA can text “Vaccine” to 53079 to schedule a vaccine appointment. They can also schedule an appointment during their next VA visit or by phone 24/7 at 888-336-8262.
The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System said they have fully vaccinated more than 23,000 people to date.