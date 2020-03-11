Drive-up coronavirus testing location opening in Denver Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Starting Wednesday, there is going to be a drive-up testing lab for coronavirus in Denver at 8100 E. Lowry Blvd. However, only patients with a doctor’s order to receive a test will be seen.

Aside from the Lowry location, Gov. Jared Polis wants to open more testing sites to reach a point where anyone with flu-like symptoms can get results promptly.

He says his administration is prioritizing setting up a testing facility in the high country by the end of this week to prevent the spread of the virus in the mountain community and detect those who might have been exposed.

In a press conference Tuesday, Polis announced one of his top priorities is expanding testing capabilities in Colorado.

“The bottom line is this: the more people we test and the sooner we do it, the better chance we have at containing this,” Polis said.

Polis told Vice President Mike Pence in a phone call Monday that the state is dealing with a shortage of testing capabilities in Colorado.

“In that conversation which lasted about 20 minutes, I stressed the need for exponentially more testing in Colorado,” Polis said.

The state currently has about 900 testing kits. However, Polis’ calls to the nation’s leaders ended with a commitment to bring 1,500 additional tests to Colorado this week.

Additionally, LabCorp now has testing capability for its entire physician network.

“With LabCorp’s extensive network, those tests should be widely available across Colorado,” Polis said.

While the state can turn around test results in 24 hours, LabCorp’s testing process will take three to four days to receive results.

“But more testing is good, even with a longer turn-around,” Polis said.