Dr. Moma spoke with FOX21 News about vaccine distribution mishap

COLORADO SPRINGS — The woman who runs the clinic where the vaccine mishandling took place in El Paso County spoke with FOX21 News on Wednesday.

Thousands of Coloradans are having to be re-vaccinated after getting their COVID-19 shots at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE).

Dr. Moma told FOX21 News reporter Lauren Scharf, “I’m here for the people, I did this for the people, I’m not ignoring the people.” She is holding off making a public comment on the matter until she has more information from the state. Dr. Moma said she would make a statement and answer questions and concerns on Thursday. When Scharf asked when, she couldn’t give a definite time.

On Wednesday, people could still sign up for a vaccine appointment on her website. When FOX21 News went to the clinic for an appointment, Dr. Moma was behind the reception desk and said that they would send out a cancelation email to people who try to sign up for a vaccine.

Those who live in the building where the clinic is, are upset this has highlighted the Satellite Hotel in a bad way. They added that many older folks live in the apartments above the clinic, and it was convenient for them to get vaccinated at Dr. Moma’s office, which is in the lobby.

“Don’t advertise that you are physician cause people don’t know,” a woman who lives at the Satellite Hotel said. “Don’t make it out like you are a doctor when your not a freaking doctor.”

The nearly 4,000 people who did get the shot by the nurse practitioner are having to get vaccinated again somewhere else and are having a hard time signing up for a third vaccine.

“She had an appointment every 3 minutes, and when she filled up, it was mayhem,” a patient who received the vaccine by Dr. Moma said. “Some of us were gullible to go to a day spa, but you assume the state would vet people.”

CDPHE has not released details into the investigation. They took possession of 3,150 Pfizer and Moderna doses from Dr. Moma and brought them back to the state lab. All of those doses had to be discarded because the state health department confirmed that proper handling and temperatures were not maintained.

“When the doctor came in, I specifically said, boy, I wouldn’t think an office like yours could have such cold storage to keep the vaccine,” patient Heather Worby said. “She (Dr. Moma) said no, they are given to us daily, and we have to thaw em out in the morning and distribute them, so I was like, ok, well that sounds logical enough.”

Some patients of Dr. Moma were hesitant and apprehensive from the get-go but assumed she had been qualified by the county health department. CDPHE verified medical licenses with the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) prior to approving providers for the COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

“I think she breached her duty of care to her patients,” a patient said. “She put her own needs above and beyond her patients’ needs. I mean, at any moment when she realized it was getting away from her, she could of shut it down. And say you know what… we aren’t taking any more appointments, we are going to take 20 appointments a day or whatever so she could get back on track.”

Many people needing to get re-vaccinated are having difficulty signing up for a third shot, and others have concerns signing up for a third or fourth dose.

“I am totally for vaccines, what I am apprehensive about is getting a third one without any clinical data to prove that it safe and effective,” Worby said.

Worby, on Wednesday, went and got an antibody test to find out what her levels were at before scheduling her second vaccine. She also said she would like to see tracking information from the lot number so she could determine if the vaccine dose she received was a valid shot. Worby added that she will not pass judgment on Dr. Moma until she learns more information about the investigation from the state.

“I think she tried to vaccinate as many people as humanly possible because I think she got greedy,” a patient said. “I’m getting $40 per vaccine, she got too many people in, and then she got in over her head, and I think when she got more over her head, the worse it got.”

El Paso County Health Department is referring people with questions to call the state COVID-19 Hotline at Call 2-11 or (866) 760-6489. Text your ZIP CODE to 898-211 CO-HELP.

Stay with FOX21 News for the latest on this developing story.