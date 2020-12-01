Dr. Fauci joining Gov. Polis for Tuesday update on Colorado coronavirus response

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus crisis hearing, Friday, July 31, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

DENVER — Dr. Anthony Fauci will join Gov. Jared Polis for his Tuesday update on Colorado’s coronavirus response, the governor’s office said.

The update is set for 12 p.m. and will be held remotely.

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, previously spoke with Polis on November 20. At the time, Polis invited Fauci “to join us virtually in Colorado” to share his expertise.

Polis and his partner, First Gentleman Marlon Reis, have been in quarantine since Wednesday, when they were notified they had been exposed to someone with the virus. They both tested positive for the virus Saturday, and have continued to isolate.

The governor’s office said Polis “will continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities and continue to work remotely.”