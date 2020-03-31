Dolly Parton reads bedtime stories in new video series

FILE – This Nov. 13, 2019 file photo shows Dolly Parton performing at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Another celebrity is using her voice to comfort those staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Starting Thursday, Dolly Parton will read bedtime stories in an online video series.

The read-aloud program is set to run for 10 weeks and will feature Parton reading “a series of Imagination Library books all carefully chosen for their appropriate content at this moment in time.” Selections include “The Little Engine that Could,” “Llama Llama Red Pajama,” and Parton’s own “Coat of Many Colors.”

Parton has always had a passion for reading, and in 1995, she launched the Imagination Library program, which mails free books to children around the world.

The videos will be streamed live at 5 p.m. Mountain Time every Thursday through June 4 on the Imagination Library Facebook page.