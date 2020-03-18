Doctors address pregnancy concerns amid coronavirus pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — State health officials say there is a lot we still have to learn about COVID-19, so doctors can’t say for sure, just yet, how the virus may impact pregnancy or women who are pregnant.

According to the CDC, pregnant women experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections. The CDC said with viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, women have had a higher risk of developing severe illness.

We don’t know if there is any greater risk of contracting coronavirus but we do know from experience that given the physiological changes with pregnancy, that, in the case of flu for example.. they are more susceptible to having severe flu, and that may very well be the same case with coronavirus. We just don’t know at this time. Dr. Bill Plauth, Chief Medical Officer, Penrose St. Francis Hospital

What they do know is that women who are pregnant should do the same things as the general public to avoid infection by taking these actions:

Cover your cough (using your elbow is a good technique)

Avoid people who are sick

Clean your hands often using soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Dr. Plauth also advises women who are pregnant to talk to their doctors about the best techniques for breastfeeding. Click here to see the CDC’ s breastfeeding recommendations.

Penrose St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs

Penrose – St. Francis Hospital, as well as other area hospitals, are working to stay open and provide care during this time. They said they’re taking precautions, such as reducing visitors and creating isolation rooms, to keep those who don’t have the virus from getting it.

“The hospital is safe, it’s safe for our visitors, it’s safe for our patients, and the main reason to limit access is just to keep it that way,” said Dr. Plauth.

If you are feeling sick and have questions, contact your doctor or health care provider immediately.

>>For more updates on how the coronavirus may impact pregnancy, visit the CDC website here.