District 60 expanding ‘drive-thru’ meal program

PUEBLO, Colo. — After Spring Break, District 60 students will continue to have access to free lunch and breakfast services with drive-thru pick-up of meals available at eight schools.

District 60 Nutrition Services will be distributing meals to students at eight drive-thru locations beginning Monday, March 30 through at least Friday, April 17.

List of schools participating:

Irving Elementary School

Risley International School

South Park Elementary Schoo

Heritage Elementary School

Bessemer Elementary School

East High School

Heaton Middle School

Pueblo Academy of Arts

Meals will be passed out Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each meal will contain one lunch and one breakfast.

There are no plans to distribute meals during Spring Break March 23-27.

The operation of this emergency feeding program is made possible through the Summer Food Service Program of USDA.

For more information or questions, call D60 Foodworks staff (719) 240-6612.