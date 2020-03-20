District 60 expanding ‘drive-thru’ meal program

PUEBLO, Colo. — After Spring Break, District 60 students will continue to have access to free lunch and breakfast services with drive-thru pick-up of meals available at eight schools.
District 60 Nutrition Services will be distributing meals to students at eight drive-thru locations beginning Monday, March 30 through at least Friday, April 17.
List of schools participating:
- Irving Elementary School
- Risley International School
- South Park Elementary Schoo
- Heritage Elementary School
- Bessemer Elementary School
- East High School
- Heaton Middle School
- Pueblo Academy of Arts
Meals will be passed out Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Each meal will contain one lunch and one breakfast.
There are no plans to distribute meals during Spring Break March 23-27.
The operation of this emergency feeding program is made possible through the Summer Food Service Program of USDA.
For more information or questions, call D60 Foodworks staff (719) 240-6612.