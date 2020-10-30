District 11 COVID-19 outbreak at Central Administration

COLORADO SPRINGS — District 11 has confirmed that two people have tested positive from the District’s North Administration Building.

The District said they sent a notification out to those who work in that building on October 20, about a positive COVID-19 case. At the time, the District identified those individuals who needed to quarantine based on criteria for close contacts, and on Thursday the District was notified that one of those individuals quarantined has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of the two positive cases, El Paso County Public Health will label this scenario as an outbreak for the D11 North Administration Building.

Each case of COVID-19 is reviewed by D11 staff and public health, and as part of this public health investigation:

No additional staff need to quarantine

The people diagnosed are being kept home from work until they are no longer infectious. This is called isolation

The people’s mask use, social distancing, and activities while infectious were assessed

The people who were close contacts of the persons with COVID-19, who were identified on 10/20/2020, will continue to stay home for the duration of their quarantine.

At this time, no additional staff has been identified as close contact with people with COVID-19 and as a result, no additional quarantines are necessary, and the North Administration Building will remain open at its current capacity.

In addition to this information, the D11 Superintendent was recently quarantined, his quarantine has ended, with no connection to any positive COVID cases.