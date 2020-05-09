DIA announces operational updates and changes due to COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver International Airport announced several operational updates on Friday for travelers to be aware of moving forward.

Shuttle parking lots, including Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert, will close to incoming vehicles beginning Monday, May 11. Shuttles will continue to run on a regular basis only from the terminal to the shuttle lots for returning passengers to retrieve their vehicles.

The East Economy lot will remain closed, but all other parking lots are open, including West Economy, east and west garages, short term parking and the 61st and Pena lot.

All visitors, employees and passengers are required to wear face coverings while at the airport, including during the TSA screening process, until further notice.

Travelers should be prepared to adjust their masks so that their identities can be confirmed during the checkpoint screening process.

Airlines have also taken measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Masks have become mandatory, or will become mandatory for passengers on the following dates:

JetBlue, United, Delta – Mandatory as of May 4

Frontier – Mandatory as of May 8

American, Southwest, Alaska – Mandatory as of May 11

Pilots and flight attendants have been required to wear face masks on board for several weeks.

Airlines are limiting seating on flights to provide social distancing on board and most are blocking middle seats.

Southwest has started installing glass barriers at their ticket counters and gate podiums at DIA.

Several other airlines including American, Delta and Frontier are planning to do the same in the near future.

Frontier is requiring temperature checks for its passengers before boarding, starting June 1. Passengers are also required to complete a health certification to certify that they are not sick and do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

DIA has taken the following additional precautions to ensure safety at the airport:

Plexiglass barriers have been installed at security screening checkpoints to provide separation between officers and passengers.

Airlines continue to park unused aircraft at remote de-icing pads, lesser-used taxi ways and on closed runways,

DIA average 541 flights per day over the last week, which is down over 1,673 daily flights from the same week last year.

There are no international flights currently scheduled for May.

Additional information for passengers who will be traveling through DIA can be found here.