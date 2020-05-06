Devil’s Head recreation area closed to encourage social distancing

PIKE NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. — The Devil’s Head recreation area will be closed until December to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The popular recreation site is located off Rampart Range Road in the Pike National Forest northwest of Colorado Springs. The closure includes the Devil’s Head trailhead, campground, picnic area, fire lookout tower, several Forest Service roads, and the Zinn trail (NSFT615).

“While we know Devil’s Head recreation area is a popular site for recreation, the primary function of this area is wildfire detection from Devil’s Head fire lookout tower,” the Forest Service said in a statement. “These actions have been taken to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing, which is not possible at this site due to the confined nature of the trail, stairs and lookout tower.”

This closure prohibits going into or being in the restricted area, being on the restricted roads, and being on the restricted trails.

The closure is in effect until December 1 or until it is rescinded, whichever comes first.

Several other developed recreation sites are also closed, and fires are restricted in the national forests.

The Forest Service has put together an interactive map showing the current closures and restrictions on Forest Service lands. Tap here to view it.