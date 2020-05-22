Despite long weekend, state park swim areas and beaches remain closed

DENVER – With the warm weather and upcoming holiday weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people that designated swim and beach areas remain closed at Colorado’s state parks to protect public health due to COVID-19.

Additional areas that discourage social distancing including group picnic areas, group camping, showers and laundry facilities remain closed until further notice per Governor Polis’s Safer at Home order.

Park managers have the discretion to close any areas that become unsafe, which may include overcrowding.

Until further notice designated swim and beach areas, including those that often open for the season on Memorial Day weekend, remain closed to public use at the following state parks:

Boyd Lake State Park

Chatfield State Park

Cherry Creek State Park

Elkhead Reservoir State Park

Highline Lake State Park

James M. Robb – Island Acres

John Martin Reservoir State Park

Lake Pueblo State Park

Lathrop State Park

North Sterling State Park

Ridgway State Park

Stagecoach State Park

Steamboat Lake State Park

“We want people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but to also do so safely,” said Northeast Region Manager Mark Leslie. “We hope people enjoy and celebrate the holiday responsibly, following public health orders and leave no trace principles.”

Agency officials encourage all park visitors to follow outdoor recreation best practices and recommendations provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19.

Visit the CPW website for more information or click here to learn more about outdoor recreation opportunities across Colorado during COVID-19.