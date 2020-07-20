Dept. of Education, health experts give reopening guidelines for schools

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education, released new guidance for the fall opening of schools on Monday.

The guidance is tailored to whatever phase the Governor has issued the state, such as stay-at-home or protect our neighbors.

There are several areas the recommendations focus on regardless of phase:

Physical Distance (applies more strongly to middle and high school settings) 6-foot between-student spacing reduces disease transmission risk and should be preferred; 3-foot distancing still provides substantial benefits and is acceptable in the context of a comprehensive disease control strategy. Teachers and other adult staff should make the greatest effort to adhere to 6-foot distancing, as their risk and disease transmission potential is higher than students. Create a seating chart and maintain children in assigned seats throughout the day as possible. Consider staggered arrival and pickup times to reduce crowding in entrances and hallways

Class and Cohort Size Class sizes and cohorting guidance will vary with phase and grade level (see below). Cohorts are encouraged to reduce contact with others. Cohorts reduce the number of exposed students/staff from a confirmed COVID-19 case and will result in fewer students/staff required to quarantine. Special service providers need not be included in the teacher-to-classroom ratios. These providers should minimize contact with non-client students and other adults in classrooms.

Minimize Transmission Risk Use physical barriers as appropriate to decrease respiratory droplet transmission. Refer symptomatic employees and students to a health care professional for evaluation and potential testing, as well as to the CDPHE Symptom Support tool. (Additional Guidance), and report to local public health agencies 3 . Identify a dedicated room or space to isolate symptomatic individuals until they can return home or to a health facility, cleaning and disinfecting appropriately between use. Locate isolation space apart from health office functions. Regularly clean and disinfect all high-touch surfaces and shared objects (Additional Guidance). Maximize ventilation and increase circulation of outdoor air, referencing ASHRAE guidance (PDF). Keep hand sinks stocked with soap and paper towels. Use signage to encourage frequent hand washing.

Confirmed COVID-19 case Prepare to shift to remote learning (2 – 14 days) when school closures or cohort dismissals occur in the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case among students or employees. CDPHE will provide exposure definitions and outbreak guidance in later July that will be linked here. This will be a statewide standard.

Coordinate with local public health Know your LPHA contact. Be prepared to provide information about students and staff who were in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.



They say every district will have different ways to approach the fall so this allows them the flexibility to make their own decisions by still following best practices and recommendations.

CDPHE is currently developing a school surveillance system to help track the number of symptomatic students/staff.