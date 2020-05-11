Department of Corrections publishes COVID-19 testing data

DENVER — The Department of Corrections is now providing regularly updated testing numbers online.

As of Friday May 8, 368 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, one person is recovering and two deaths have been reported. Additional testing occurred throughout the weekend and numbers will continue to be updated as information is received and recorded.

<<< CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE DATA.

This data includes ongoing prevalence testing that has been conducted at the Crowley County Correctional Facility. Prevalence testing has also been ongoing at the Sterling Correctional Facility throughout the past week and weekend, and will continue.

The updated information can be found under the “CDOC COVID-19 Dashboard.” There are three pages of data.

Page one is updated daily (with what has been received and recorded) and includes:

– The total number of inmates tested by facility. This is NOT the total number of tests since inmates may be tested multiple times.

– The total number of inmate positives (by facility)

– The total number of inmates who actively have COVID-19 (by facility)

– The total number of inmates who have recovered from COVID-19 (by facility)

– The total number of inmate deaths (by facility)

Page two is updated weekly (on Wednesday) and includes:

– An overview of prevalence testing conducted at DOC facilities. This is the total number of tests (keep in mind inmates may be tested several times, so this does not reflect the number of inmates tested).

– Given that prevalence testing is ongoing, these numbers will be updated weekly.

Page three is updated daily and includes:

– The Department’s current capacity and vacancy rate

– Staff case tracking: The number listed as “On Leave” includes the number of active staff cases and those who are currently out due to possible exposure or symptoms. It does not include those who were positive and have since recovered and returned to work. The “Positive” number is those staff members who are confirmed to have tested positive. The “Active” number are staff who have tested positive and have not yet fully recovered and returned to work.