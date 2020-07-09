Denver Women’s Correctional inmate tests positive for COVID-19

DENVER — An inmate at the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility (DWCF) tested positive for COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) announced Thursday.

The inmate was being tested as part of the CDOC protocol to test inmates before being released.

The DWCF was already on Phase III modified operational status, due to a prior positive staff test, meaning:

Inmates remain in their cells during the quarantine period outside of using the restrooms or showering

All meals and medications are delivered to inmates in their living units

The inmates will have access to their normal personal property during the quarantine period, as well as access to mail.

The facility will continue to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day

Staff and inmates will continue to be required to wear face coverings.

Due to the Phase III status, inmates at DWCF were already in a cohort within their living units.

CDOC will begin testing all of the inmates that were in the potentially effected pod, and will also be testing staff members who may have come in contact with that unit. The outcome of those tests will determine any future testing needs at the facility.