Denver Mattress making masks, face shields for healthcare workers

DENVER — Colorado-based Denver Mattress and one of its affiliates are restructuring their manufacturing facilities to make masks and face shields for healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus.

In late March, Denver Mattress restructured its Denver-based manufacturing facility to start producing face masks. They’re now making more than 10,000 masks per day, according to the company.

Now, Denver Mattress is partnering with affiliate company Visser Precision to produce face shields and distribute them to healthcare workers nationwide. They hope to ship thousands of shields per week.

