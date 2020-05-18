Denver King Soopers employee dies of coronavirus

DENVER (KDVR) — An employee who worked at the King Soopers at 1155 E. 9th Ave. in Denver has died of coronavirus, UFCW Local 7 said Sunday night.

Randy Navaez was a member of UFCW Local 7, and worked at the King Soopers that had approximately 12 cases of COVID-19 amongst employees.

The president of UFCW Local 7, Kim Cordova, who represents grocery workers in Colorado, issued the following statement to KDVR:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Randy Narvaez, a beloved member of Local 7 and the Denver community. Mr. Narvaez was an essential grocery worker at the King Sooper, owned by Kroger, and located at 1155 E 9th Ave in Denver in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, where he worked for over 30 years.”