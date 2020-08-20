CU Boulder confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 on campus

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado Boulder reported six new cases of COVID-19 on campus over the last week.

CU’s COVID-19-ready dashboard reported the cases Wednesday for the week of August 11 – 17.

The school began publishing the dashboard last week to provide updated information to the public on the status of COVID-19 on campus as the school opened for the fall semester.

“This concentrated and proactive approach to testing is expected to lead to an increase in the number of positive cases recorded for the campus. This safety measure will allow the campus to better identify and isolate students who could have unknowingly spread the virus if they had not been tested.” Dan Jones, associate vice chancellor for integrity, safety and compliance

Students moving into residence halls are asked to have a COVID-19 test within five days of moving in. Those with a negative result are allowed in. The CU Boulder campus is also providing testing when students arrive.

CU Boulder has established a contact tracing program, in coordination with Boulder County Public Health.

A COVID-19 Updates and Resources page is available for additional information.