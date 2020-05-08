Crowley County Correctional Facility reports 37 inmates test positive for COVID-19

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — On Friday morning, Otero County Health Department was informed that 35 more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Crowley County Correctional Facility (CCCF) in Olney Springs.

On Wednesday, the state health department reported only two inmates testing positive for coronavirus.

So far, 299 inmates were tested. The Otero County Health Department (OCHD), the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and CCCF are working on this now.

Officials said all positive inmates have been in isolation for days. The facility is on lockdown.

Early investigation suggests that the majority of positive inmates were asymptomatic (were not

showing any signs or symptoms). So far, this has been contained to only 1 pod at the facility.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Otero/Crowley County is 49.

Sterling Correctional Facility, Jefferson County Detention Center, Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center, Weld County Jail, and Weld County Work Release Program all have reported outbreaks of COVID-19.