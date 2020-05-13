CPW: Camping returns Tuesday at 50 percent capacity; begins reopening of state parks

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis gave the stamp of approval for Colorado Parks and Wildlife to reopen campgrounds at state parks after COVID-19 closures that had been in effect since March 26.

Campgrounds reopened on Tuesday, launching a phased reopening that will occur across the park system in coordination with park managers and local officials.

Cabins, yurts, tipis, group facilities, and other reservable day-use facilities remain closed until further notice. Review best practices for camping as parks begin opening to overnight visitors with continued COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Opening dates for campgrounds at Colorado State Parks:

Tuesday, May 12

Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Fremont County campgrounds only)

Chatfield State Park

Cherry Creek State Park

Eleven Mile State Park

Elkhead Reservoir State Park

Highline State Park

Jackson Lake State Park

James M. Robb CO River State Park Island Acres

James M. Robb CO River State Park Fruita

Mancos State Park

Mueller State Park

North Sterling State Park

Rifle Falls State Park

Rifle Gap State Park

Staunton State Park

Vega State Park

Wednesday, May 13

Cheyenne Mountain State Park* (tentative)

Crawford State Park

Thursday, May 14

Boyd Lake State Park

St. Vrain State Park

John Martin Reservoir State Park

Friday, May 15

Golden Gate Canyon State Park* (tentative)

Lake Pueblo State Park

Lory State Park

Navajo State Park

Ridgway State Park

The following parks continue to coordinate with local officials for reopening plans. Dates will be announced as they become available:

Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (Chaffee County campgrounds)

Lathrop State Park

Paonia State Park

Pearl Lake State Park

Stagecoach State Park

State Forest State Park

Steamboat Lake State Park

Sylvan Lake State Park

Trinidad Lake State Park

Yampa River State Park

* Items marked with asterisks are tentative opening dates as we work with our county partners to reopen.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife reservation system, found at www.cpwshop.com, will have the most up-to-date information regarding availability at each park for making campsite reservations.

As CPW manages this reopening process, along with managing other updates related to COVID-19, call wait times when calling CPW’s vendor, Aspira, or the CPW call center may be extensive. To avoid having to wait on hold, please visit the CPW website or cpwshop.com for information.

Use CPWShop.com to find reservable sites

Customers who wish to search for campsites available to reserve should visit www.cpwshop.com and click on “Visit a Park.” Here, customers can search for a park name or location, type of site, and/or date and search for available campgrounds.

If a customer enters specific dates and the number of nights requested, all parks with available campsites will have the option to “book sites.” If no sites are available, visitors will see an option to view the “next available date.”

If a specific date is not entered, customers may “search campgrounds” to view a list of all parks. They can then “check availability” at specific parks, or enter their preferred dates to see any available sites for those dates.



Other state park recreation opportunities

People may still visit state parks for day-use recreation if they are not planning to camp. As of today, non-campground outdoor areas of parks, including trails, boat ramps, marinas, and shorelines remain open.



Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing, maintain at least six feet between other visitors and wear face coverings where six feet of distance cannot be maintained. CPW managers have the discretion to close areas that do not allow for social distancing. CPW encourages people to take local county and state stay-at-home orders seriously, and limit travel to local destinations for recreating. Anyone demonstrating signs of illness, such as coughing, fever or shortness of breath should stay home.



All visitor centers and park offices remain closed, and reopening plans will be posted on the CPW website when available. Restrooms remain open, and visitors are advised to bring soap for handwashing and alcohol-based hand sanitizers when water is not available.

Most importantly, CPW recommends that everyone follow precautionary guidance issued by the CDC, CDPHE, public local health agencies, and the Colorado Governor’s Office when recreating in the outdoors.

Keep up to date with Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW is continually monitoring COVID-19 and its impact on our customers and is committed to keeping the public informed on how the agency is responding. Visitors to all CPW parks, wildlife areas and offices are asked to follow the state’s most recent guidance on social gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.



Visit the CPW website for the most up-to-date information on how CPW is supporting the state’s COVID-19 efforts, as well as our social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.