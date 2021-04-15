COVID vaccine clinic in Adams County halted for not meeting refrigeration requirements

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Adams County was abruptly halted this week for failing to store doses at the required temperature.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment caught the issue at the Adams County Fairgrounds site after reviewing temperature logs submitted by Advanced Urgent Care.

Some patients with scheduled appointments at that site were unaware the clinic had been canceled and showed up to find an empty parking lot.

“We’re just surprised at this point,” said Maria Gomez.

Gomez was heading to pick up her dad for his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We were driving by and saw that the entrance was closed so we thought it would be nice to check what’s going on. It’s absolutely closed, there’s no one here. It’s frustrating,” said Gomez.

Jaimyn Taylor, Director of Business Development for Advanced Urgent Care, says impacted patients should have received an appointment cancelation alert via text or email. Taylor insists they’re actively working to reschedule patients at another vaccination site in Brighton.

Advanced Urgent Care has five sites approved as COVID-19 vaccine providers. State health officials visited all five on Wednesday and say the Brighton site is meeting all vaccine provider requirements.

All doses stored at the fairgrounds were collected and moved to a state lab for safe storage. The state is working to get the proper refrigeration system at the Adams County site and says vaccinations will start back up once those units arrive.