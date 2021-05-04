COVID vaccine available at United Way food distribution site at Mitchell High School

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pfizer COVID vaccine will be offered at the United Way food distribution site at Mitchell High School on the first Thursday of every month starting this week.

Pikes Peak United Way is teaming up with El Paso County Public Health and Nomi Health, the direct healthcare company supporting COVID-19 vaccination efforts across the country, to bring a mobile vaccination van to the United Way’s food distributions.

The van will be stationed at Mitchell High School every first Thursday of the month and will have the capacity for up to 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for people 16 and over.

Those interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine at Mitchell High School are encouraged to pre-register at comassvax.org/reg/0513296084. Patients can also register on-site, but advanced registration is preferred. Anyone between the ages of 16 and 18 will have to preregister and will also need to have parental consent, which can be filled out when they preregister.

Anyone who receives their first dose on Thursday will be able to register for the second dose on site, after they have received the first. The second dose will be administered on June 3 at Mitchell High School.

The mobile vaccination van will continue to be a part of the United Way’s food distributions until further notice.