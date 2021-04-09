COVID vaccine appointments available at Colorado State Fairgrounds site in Pueblo

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thousands of Pfizer vaccine appointments are available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds starting next week, as the site transitions from state to federal management.

Vaccination hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. seven days a week. Appointments are required and can be made online or over the phone.

To register for an appointment online, visit centura.org/vaccine . Scroll down to “Drive-Up Vaccination Events” and click on “Learn More.” On the next page, scroll down to “Schedule Your Vaccine at Our Drive-Up Vaccination Events” and click on “Drive-Up Vaccine Scheduling.”

. Scroll down to “Drive-Up Vaccination Events” and click on “Learn More.” On the next page, scroll down to “Schedule Your Vaccine at Our Drive-Up Vaccination Events” and click on “Drive-Up Vaccine Scheduling.” To register for an appointment by phone, call 720-263-5737 or 855-882-8065 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. Spanish translation is available.

The vaccine being provided at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is Pfizer, which can be given to anyone 16 or older.

The FEMA support of the site includes thousands of doses of additional vaccine, as well as staffing help from an Army medical team primarily from Fort Carson. The team includes 110 medics, 10 nurses, two doctors, and two physician’s assistants, according to the Pueblo County health department.