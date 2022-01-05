COVID rates, cases, and tests rising in Pueblo; here are the latest numbers

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Variant Omicron

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received data from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) regarding its current coronavirus numbers.

THE NUMBERS:

BEFORE THE HOLIDAYSAFTER THE HOLIDAYS
Four percent (4%) positivity rate16.9% positivity rate
140 positive cases per weekOver 640 positive cases per week
300 COVID tests per day1,300 COVID tests per day

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment emphasized that the Omicron variant is in the community and is expected to impact schools and businesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 