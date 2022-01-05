COVID rates, cases, and tests rising in Pueblo; here are the latest numbers

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received data from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) regarding its current coronavirus numbers.

THE NUMBERS:

BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS AFTER THE HOLIDAYS Four percent (4%) positivity rate 16.9% positivity rate 140 positive cases per week Over 640 positive cases per week 300 COVID tests per day 1,300 COVID tests per day

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment emphasized that the Omicron variant is in the community and is expected to impact schools and businesses.