COVID rates, cases, and tests rising in Pueblo; here are the latest numbers

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 has received data from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) regarding its current coronavirus numbers.
THE NUMBERS:
|BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS
|AFTER THE HOLIDAYS
|Four percent (4%) positivity rate
|16.9% positivity rate
|140 positive cases per week
|Over 640 positive cases per week
|300 COVID tests per day
|1,300 COVID tests per day
The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment emphasized that the Omicron variant is in the community and is expected to impact schools and businesses.