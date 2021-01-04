COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan has been updated to include people age 70 and older, some essential frontline workers in Phase 1B

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — On Wednesday, Governor Jared Polis announced changes in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

“FCDPHE has provided over 200 COVID-19 Vaccines to Fremont County within the last two weeks,” stated Public Health Director Kayla Marler. “The announcement this last Wednesday from the governor’s office, has forced FCDPHE to make some minor revisions to the current COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan; however, we do not feel like this unexpected announcement will hold barriers to getting Fremont County residents vaccinated.”

Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment and St. Thomas More hospital are currently working to plan and schedule vaccine clinics for 1A and 1B populations in Fremont County. Once frontline healthcare workers and first responders within Phase 1A and 1B populations have been vaccinated and vaccine supply is sufficient, FCDPHE will start administering COVID-19 vaccine to Fremont County residents that are age 70 and older.

Updates to the vaccine distribution plan include an expansion of phase 1B and changes to the age ranges under phases 2 and 3. Moderate risk health care workers and first responders are still covered under 1B however Coloradans age 70 and older can now get vaccinated; who represent 78% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Postal workers, grocery store employees, people who work in homeless shelters, public transit workers and other frontline workers, as well as essential state government officials and frontline journalists have been added below the “dotted line” under 1B but approval to move below the dotted line has to come from CDPHE. In the meantime, we encourage Coloradans to visit the COVID-19 Vaccine frequently asked questions website.

The state is currently coordinating with local public health agencies, health care providers, pharmacies, and diverse community partners to distribute the vaccine as equitably and efficiently as possible to people in phase 1A and 1B.

Some phase 1 recipients will receive the vaccine through their employer, local health agency, enrolled COVID vaccine provider, or through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) program.

For individuals not receiving a vaccine through one of these options, the state is actively working with local public health agencies to determine which additional providers will vaccinate members of the 1A and 1B groups.

If you are 70 years of age or older you can call our COVID-19 Hotline at 719.276.7421 to get on a list

to receive the vaccine when it is available. At this time, FCDPHE does not have an exact date when they will receive sufficient vaccine supply.

To stay up to date on vaccination plans in Fremont County, please check out FCDPHE’s Facebook page or www.fremontco.com for updates.