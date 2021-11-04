COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Pueblo District 60 elementary schools

PUEBLO, Colo. — Six elementary schools in Pueblo School District 60 will have mobile vaccine clinics thanks to a partnership with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, according to the district.

The mobile clinics will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in the schools’ parking lot areas, so as not to disrupt classroom activity. The first 250 to receive the vaccine will receive a $20 Walmart gift card, courtesy of the City of Pueblo.

MOBILE CLINIC DATES:

November 13 : Highland Park Elementary

: Highland Park Elementary November 19 : Morton Elementary

: Morton Elementary November 20 : Haaff Elementary

: Haaff Elementary November 20 : Bradford Elementary

: Bradford Elementary November 26 : Bessemer Academy

: Bessemer Academy November 27: Eva Baca Elementary

“We are excited to be partnering with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment to bring these clinics to our elementary schools and offer a critical piece of protection to our youngest students,” said Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso. “As educators, we want nothing more than our schools to remain open and our children in the classroom seats, and this vaccine is vital in helping us accomplish those goals.”

There is no need to pre-register. Simply attend a clinic to receive the vaccine. For those under 18, parental consent is required.

Public health officials note that the COVID virus is still very active in the community and the state.

Last month in Pueblo County, there were 24 confirmed deaths from COVID. Hospitalizations, like positive cases, were higher in October than in the previous month. And while cases in Pueblo County continue to increase, other counties are beginning to see a downturn in cases.

“People of all ages can get and spread the virus. Children are getting and spreading COVID-19 at a faster rate than they have in the past. Cases in children age 5 to 18 are at its highest level since the start of the pandemic,” said Randy Evetts public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.