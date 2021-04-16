COVID-19 vaccinations offered to high school students in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 70 and FEMA are partnering to hold special vaccination clinics at three D70 high schools this month.
• Pueblo West High School, Tuesday, April 20th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Rye High School, Wednesday, April 21st from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Pueblo County High School, Tuesday, April 27th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Parents and students can click the registration link, then choose their school.
https://www.primarybio.com/r/centurapopup
Pfizer vaccine will be administered. For students 16-17 years of age, a parent will need to sign a waiver and also be present. Clinic is open to vaccinate students, family members, and the general public, but space and doses are limited. Please register early.