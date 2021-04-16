COVID-19 vaccinations offered to high school students in Pueblo

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 70 and FEMA are partnering to hold special vaccination clinics at three D70 high schools this month.

• Pueblo West High School, Tuesday, April 20th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Rye High School, Wednesday, April 21st from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

• Pueblo County High School, Tuesday, April 27th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parents and students can click the registration link, then choose their school.

https://www.primarybio.com/r/centurapopup

Pfizer vaccine will be administered. For students 16-17 years of age, a parent will need to sign a waiver and also be present. Clinic is open to vaccinate students, family members, and the general public, but space and doses are limited. Please register early.