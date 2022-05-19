DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-19 incident commander, Scott Bookman, along with Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, and Diana Herrero, deputy director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response will provide an update on Thursday as cases of the coronavirus rise in our state.

As of Wednesday, Colorado’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 8.37%. Incidence rates have been steadily increasing in the state since April.

