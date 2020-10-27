COVID-19 testing site in Fountain

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — People in the Fountain area who would like to be tested for COVID-19 will not need to go far to get a test. The City of Fountain Fire Department has teamed up with El Paso County Public Health to provide a COVID-19 test site for the Fountain area.

The test site will be at Fountain Fire Station #1, located at 811 N. Santa Fe Ave. and will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM starting Tuesday.

No insurance or referrals are required for testing.

To pre-register or learn more, visit elpasocountyhealth.org. Drop-ins are also welcome.

If there is bad weather in the area, please check ElPasoCountyHealth.org for any weather-related closure information