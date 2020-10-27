COVID-19 testing site in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — People in the Fountain area who would like to be tested for COVID-19 will not need to go far to get a test. The City of Fountain Fire Department has teamed up with El Paso County Public Health to provide a COVID-19 test site for the Fountain area.
The test site will be at Fountain Fire Station #1, located at 811 N. Santa Fe Ave. and will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM starting Tuesday.
No insurance or referrals are required for testing.
To pre-register or learn more, visit elpasocountyhealth.org. Drop-ins are also welcome.
If there is bad weather in the area, please check ElPasoCountyHealth.org for any weather-related closure information