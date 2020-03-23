COVID-19: Teller County reports first confirmed case

TELLER COUNTY — The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Teller County was reported Monday by the County Public Health and Environment Department.

However, a statement from the county noted the State Department of Public Health has defined priority groups for testing in order to conserve supplies, which include health care workers, people older than 65, and anyone with underlying medical conditions.

With that in mind, a county representative cautioned, “due to this current limitation in being able to test possible cases, we may have other cases of COVID-19 within Teller County who have not received a laboratory confirmation of their illness.”

Knowing that, the county recommended following standard precautions:

– Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds

– Don’t touch your face

– Practice social distancing (maintain a space of at least six feet from others and do not attend gatherings of more than 10 people at any time)

Anyone experiencing symptoms (fever, coughing, shortness of breath) should self-isolate and seek medical treatment if their condition worsens.

“We are all working very hard to protect our residents and we need you to help us. This is a

community event which requires the entire community to mitigate. Thank you for helping us

protect you and yours,” the county said via written statement.