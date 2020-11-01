COVID-19 screening technology in use on Halloween

COLORADO SPRINGS — A software engineer, Aaron Murdoch, who lives in Colorado Springs has created a new way to screen customers for COVID.

It’s called Theora Clear™ and it looks like an iPad on a stand. The machine has an infrared thermometer that scans your forehead for your temperature.

Murdoch said it’s totally touchless, no person contact required, though — it may take a couple more seconds he believes it’s a more thorough and consistent read.

“So you’ll go through the questionnaire get your temp scanned then it will give you pass or fail badge, some businesses won’t let you in unless you have a passed badge,” said Aaron Murdoch, a software engineer on the project. “That’s your ticket into the place.”

These machines are already deployed at some schools, assisted living centers and hospitals. \

