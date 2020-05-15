COVID-19: Pueblo woman recovers after more than a week in hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Pueblo woman spent just over a week at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs with COVID-19, but on Thursday she was able to go home.

54-year-old Annette Martinez left Penrose Hospital to cheers after making a full recovery from COVID-19.

Martinez went to the hospital, thinking she just had a bad cold. Her world was rocked when they transferred her to Penrose for COVID-19 treatment.

“I didn’t think I was going to come back home,” Martinez said.

Brandi Thomas, Martinez’s daughter, said praying and having hope is what got her and her family through this trying experience.

Martinez spent nine days in the hospital being treated for the virus by the hospital staff. When it was time for Martinez to leave Penrose, she was greeted by multiple masked hospital employees and health care workers, who lined the halls and cheered as she was rolled out of the hospital in a wheelchair.

“It was so good and all I kept telling my daughter was run we’re going home,” Martinez added.

Martinez and her family credit Penrose and their entire staff for her full recovery.

“I would like to thank Penrose and the staff and everyone for bringing my mom back home to us, cause some people are not fortunate to even make it back home to their families,” said Thomas.

Martinez said this whole experience has really changed her; she says it makes her want to do more to make sure she stays healthy.