COVID-19 outbreak reported at Pueblo long-term care facility

PUEBLO, Colo. – Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) reported a COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care facility on Monday.

Brookdale El Camino has four staff members and six residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are very concerned about the residents and staff and wish for a full and quick recovery,” stated Randy Evetts, public health director at PDPHE. “Protecting the health of our community is our top priority, and we are continuing to do contact investigations per established public health process and guidelines to reduce the spread of this virus at Brookdale El Camino and in community.”

In late March one employee tested positive with COVID-19. Brookdale El Camino immediately notified family members and staff members. A week later, a resident tested positive, but was not linked to the original employee positive with COVID-19. The following week several other employees and residents tested positive for COVID-19.

“We remain vigilant in adhering to our safety protocols and monitoring the individual health of every resident,” said Heather Hunter, Brookdale Senior Living spokesperson. “We are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are in close communication with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. During this challenging time, I thank our dedicated team members, who continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, and I also thank our residents and their families for their ongoing trust and support.”

Since March 13, Brookdale El Camino has not allowed visitors. This policy will continue indefinitely during the pandemic. In addition, Brookdale El Camino professionally cleaned and disinfected their facility over the weekend. PDPHE continues daily communication with Brookdale El Camino and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to assure a streamlined response and help to prevent further spread of disease in our community.

“Now, more than ever, we remind people to focus on the steps they can take to help prevent the spread of disease, as the virus is widespread in Pueblo” stated Evetts. “The best thing you can do is practice good hygiene, and stay home, especially if you are sick.”

Help Protect Pueblo from COVID-19

Everybody has a responsibility to protect the Pueblo community and our most vulnerable in Pueblo by:

Follow Governor’s Stay At Home order to stay at home through April 26, 2020.

Minimize social activities and being physically close to other people.

Isolate yourself if you feel symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, temperature of 100.4 or higher call your medical provider before visiting them.

Do not go to the emergency room unless medically necessary.

Wash your hands with soap regularly.

Cough or sneeze into elbow or tissue.

Stay home when you’re sick.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Clean surfaces frequently touched.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment encourages residents and media to seek out credible, reliable sources of information on COVID-19:

· www.puebloemergency.info

· Pueblo’s COVID-19 Hotline 719-583-4444

All public and media inquiries in Pueblo are answered through the local hotline at Pueblo’s Joint Information Center. Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline is answering questions 8AM – 5PM, Monday – Friday 719-583-4444.