COVID-19 outbreak reported at a Cañon City veterinary clinic

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — There have been two confirmed positive cases among staff at Rose Veterinary Clinic of Cañon City.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, this is considered a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak as it meets the criteria of “two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or (non-household) group with onset in a 14 day period.” FCDPHE is conducting case investigations to identify and notify people who may have been exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19, but all members of the public are encouraged to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Fremont County by wearing a mask in public spaces, practicing social distancing, and washing their hands often.

“We at Rose Veterinary Hospital are very sorry to announce that our offices will be closed until Monday, August 17th due to a COVID-19 exposure to our staff. We are in contact with the Fremont County Health Dept and are following all instructions and guidelines given by them. We want to assure all our valued clients that there is no risk to you as we have been following our own stringent guidelines since early March. This includes curbside services, PPE and distancing while interacting with our clients. All staff members have been monitoring themselves for any symptoms and wearing masks. We are incredibly sorry for any inconvenience and will be doing our very best to accommodate our clients’ needs during this time. Clients can email or call the hospital and leave a message with any questions. As always, we encourage the use of our online store and pharmacy for all your pet’s needs. The link to the online pharmacy is located at the bottom of our website and don’t forget to use the codes AWESOME25 to receive a discount. If you have an appointment scheduled during the next two weeks, we will be working diligently to either re-schedule or offer telemedicine appointments with Dr. Rose. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding and we will continue to provide the best possible care for you and your furry family as we navigate the next 2 weeks.“ Rose Veterinary Hospital

Free COVID-19 testing is available at FCDPHE Tuesdays and Wednesdays 8:30 am-11:30 am by appointment only. FCDPHE will not take any unscheduled people for testing.

· Location: FDCPHE Building 201 N. 6th Street in Cañon City, CO

o Drive east to west through alley (6th Street to 5th Street)

· Date and Time: Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30am-11:30am

· Appointments can be made Monday-Thursday 7:00am-5:00pm by calling 719-276-7450

· Site will be run by FCDPHE with support from Fremont County OEM