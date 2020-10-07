COVID-19 outbreak at Manitou Springs High School, students temporarily move to remote learning

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs School District announced on Monday, there was a positive COVID-19 case associated with Manitou Springs High School.

As the week progressed, Elizabeth A. Domangue, Ph.D., the Schools Superintendent said it has now been confirmed that there were two additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Additionally, there have been multiple other individuals who have symptoms related to COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school district will not have students on campus starting Thursday, October 8. The plan is to return to in-person learning on Monday, October 19.

Manitou Springs Elementary School & Ute Pass Elementary School will begin remote learning on Friday, October 9. Staff will prepare for this remote learning Thursday. Remote learning is different from at-home learning during the hybrid because all students are at-home and all staff members are on campus. Principals will be coordinating efforts to get technology to your child tomorrow if they currently do not have their iPad at home.

Manitou Springs Middle School will begin remote learning Thursday. Students will be at home and the staff will be on campus. Mr. Cady will be providing specific updates about instruction and expectations.

Manitou Springs High School is already in the remote learning model.

**Principals will be providing more information for students with an Individualized Education Plans and students in Preschool.

In a letter from the school superintendent, she said the impacted individuals who have been in close contact with the individuals who received a positive test are already quarantined and part of a common cohort. These individuals need to remain home until notified.