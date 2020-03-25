“Now is the time:” Gov. Polis orders statewide stay-at-home order

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis ordered a statewide stay-at-home order to begin Thursday, March 26 at 6 a.m. and stretch through April 11, in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re issuing a stay-at-home order to save lives,” he said. “We’re talking about thousands of Coloradan lives, perhaps tens of thousands of Coloradan lives.”

This order, Governor Polis stressed, is temporary law.

“The City of Colorado Springs will, of course, follow the Governor’s Stay at Home Order announced earlier today. Because the physical order will not be available until late tonight, we cannot yet provide further guidance until we know the specifics and exceptions and exemptions that are or are not included.” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers

As of March 25 at 4 p.m., the Colorado Case Summary, as detailed by the state, was listed as follows:

A further breakdown of deaths per County reads as follows:

Data as of March 25, 2020 at 4 p.m.

Polis says he will be able assess the impact of the stay-at-home over the next few days as data becomes available.

“You have the chance to be a hero and save thousands of lives by staying at home,” Polis said during Wednesday’s event.

Per the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, whether or not you are diagnosed with COVID-19, if you don’t need to be hospitalized, your treatment will be the same, no matter the test result. Ideally, everyone who wanted a test would be able to get one, but right now, that is not possible.

Remember to self-isolate if you develop fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Use over-the-counter medications, such as you would for a cold or other respiratory illness.

However, you are advised to call 911 if you experience any of the following:

– Symptoms of heart attack or stroke

– Difficulty breathing or choking

– Difficulty speaking, walking, or seeing

– An allergic reaction

– Confusion, dizziness, or disorientation

– Sudden, severe pain

“We all care about the lives of our loved ones and we need to do everything we can

Several public health orders are in effect, right now, in Colorado:

Public Places:

– Restaurants, bars, gyms, performance and music venues, movie theaters, casinos, and many other businesses are closed. Delivery, pick-up, takeout, and drive-thrus are OK.

– Grocery stores, convenience stores, and food pantries are open.

– Pharmacies are open.

– Maintain social distancing, which is defined as at least six feet.

Events:

– There may be no social gatherings of 10 or more people.

Schools:

– All public and private schools are currently closed through April, 17, 2020.

Health Facilities:

– Nursing, assisted living and intermediate care facilities are closed to non-essential people. Call your facility to learn how you can stay in touch with your loved ones.

The state has also created a website, “Help Colorado Now”, which looks to sign up health care volunteers and collect donations.