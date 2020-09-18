COVID-19 exposure at Pueblo Spradley Kia, Chevrolet, and Hyundai Dealerships

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment is notifying patrons of Pueblo Spradley Dealerships Kia, Chevrolet, and Hyundai, 2145 and 2146 Highway 50 West, of a possible exposure to COVID-19. The exposure time frame is from September 8 to September 15.

“Anyone who visited the Spradley Kia, Chevrolet, or Hyundai Dealerships between September 8th and September 15th should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14-days after being at the location,” said Randy Evetts, director of the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Two Spradley Kia, two Chevrolet, and one Hyundai employees tested positive for COVID-19 over a 14-day period which according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, is an outbreak. The outbreak was confirmed on September 18. Spradley has conducted a thorough cleaning and sanitization of all facilities and has implemented all Public Health recommendations at this time.

Individuals who were at Spradley Kia, Chevrolet, or Hyundai during the noted time frame, showing any symptoms, even mild, should remain at home, contact their health care provider, and get tested.

Free testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, West Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Public health officials recommend employees and patrons keep in mind the following tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public places:

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you should notify your employer, stay at home, and contact your health care provider. Symptoms may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. This list does not include all possible symptoms. Visit www.cdc.gov for the list of symptoms as it continues to be updated with more information learned about COVID-19.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 stay home until your symptoms resolve

If you have no symptoms but have household members who tested positive for COVID-19 or have household members with COVID-19 symptoms, notify your employer and public health to determine next steps

If you are showing any COVID-19 symptoms when you arrive to work for the day, employees should immediately separate from other employees, report to your supervisor, return home, contact your health care provider and get tested

Pueblo County has had 20 outbreaks, 15 are resolved and five are active. CDPHE’s report of outbreaks at facilities statewide is updated weekly on Wednesdays at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/outbreak-data.

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment encourages residents to seek out credible, reliable sources of information on COVID-19: