COVID-19 deaths near 300 in Colorado

DENVER — Statewide cases have increased to 7,303, which means 410 more cases than the previous day, according to the State Health Department on Sunday.

Experts say 80 percent of the people infected will fully recover, however, there are 290 deaths statewide.

There have been 1,417 hospitalizations and more than 37,153 people have been tested so far.

Sunday in El Paso County cases have increased to 613, up from 578 on Saturday.

El Paso County is no longer the county with the most deaths in the state. Currently, El Paso County has seen 37 deaths from COVID-19.

In Pueblo, the deaths are still at 3 and confirmed cases have increased to 63.

Seven additional positive cases are from individuals residing in other counties (one from Alamosa, one from Crowley County, one from Huerfano County, one from Douglas County, one from Fremont County, one from Rio Grande, one from Custer County), according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health.

Public health officials announced today five additional COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County. The additional cases are 61-year-old male, 40-year-old female, 44-year-old female, 87-year-old female and 97-year-old female. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/auDJniUt2b — PuebloHealth (@PuebloHealth) April 12, 2020

In Pueblo County, there have been 524 total tests administered.

