COVID-19 deaths near 300 in Colorado

DENVER — Statewide cases have increased to 7,303, which means 410 more cases than the previous day, according to the State Health Department on Sunday.
Experts say 80 percent of the people infected will fully recover, however, there are 290 deaths statewide.
There have been 1,417 hospitalizations and more than 37,153 people have been tested so far.
Sunday in El Paso County cases have increased to 613, up from 578 on Saturday.
El Paso County is no longer the county with the most deaths in the state. Currently, El Paso County has seen 37 deaths from COVID-19.
In Pueblo, the deaths are still at 3 and confirmed cases have increased to 63.
Seven additional positive cases are from individuals residing in other counties (one from Alamosa, one from Crowley County, one from Huerfano County, one from Douglas County, one from Fremont County, one from Rio Grande, one from Custer County), according to the Pueblo Department of Public Health.
In Pueblo County, there have been 524 total tests administered.
